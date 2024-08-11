New York Mets' Francisco Lindor Boasts Wild Win-Loss Splits Entering Sunday
The New York Mets are on the verge of getting swept by the Seattle Mariners, but Francisco Lindor may hold the key to a potential turnaround on Sunday.
Lindor went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in game one on Friday, then 2-for-4 in game two on Saturday. While Lindor has accounted for three of New York's 11 hits the last two days, all three were singles. Therefore, Seattle's shutdown pitching staff has limited Lindor to a relatively pedestrian .750 OPS in the series.
It isn't surprising to see Lindor's stats taper off in the pair of losses, considering he is batting .173 with a .499 OPS in losses this season. In wins, meanwhile, his batting average is .333 and his OPS is 1.029.
According to ESPN's Buster Olney and the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other qualified player in the big leagues this year with an OPS over 1.000 in wins and under .500 in losses is Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.
Walker is currently batting .341 with an 1.114 OPS in wins while batting .155 with a .468 OPS in losses, giving him more extreme splits than Lindor. The two-time Gold Glove winner has been on the injured list for two weeks and is likely to be sidelined through most of August with an oblique strain, though, making Lindor the leader among players on active rosters.
Lindor had an ice cold start to the 2024 season, going just 1-for-31 across the Mets' first eight games. In the 109 games since, however, he is batting .274 with an .827 OPS.
Just since May 21, Lindor is batting .300 with an .896 OPS. On the whole this season, Lindor is batting .258 with 22 home runs, 67 RBI, 24 stolen bases, a .786 OPS and a 4.6 WAR.
Lindor was once again an All-Star snub this summer, as he still hasn't gone to the Midsummer Classic since his days with the Cleveland Guardians. He placed ninth in NL MVP voting in both 2022 and 2023, though, and his fifth-ranked WAR suggests he could earn some votes again here in 2024.
The Mets' series finale against the Mariners is scheduled to get underway at 7:10 p.m. ET. Unfortunately for Lindor, he is a .204 hitter with a .570 OPS in 12 career appearances at T-Mobile Park.
New York is 61-56 on the season, leaving them 0.5 games out of the third NL Wild card spot. Their 37-21 record since June 3 is the second best in baseball, trailing only the Diamondbacks.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.