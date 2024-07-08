New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Continues Streak of All-Star Snubs
With the full MLB All-Star rosters getting released Sunday evening, the discourse almost immediately shifted to the numerous snubs.
Among them was New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has become all too familiar with the feeling.
First baseman Pete Alonso was the lone Mets player named to the National League's roster for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Lindor, on the other hand, was left off in favor of Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams and Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts.
Through 88 games this season, Lindor is batting .250 with 15 home runs, 45 RBI, 16 stolen bases, a .763 OPS and a 3.3 fWAR. Lindor ranks fifth in fWAR among National League position players this season, and he was the only one in the top 10 not to earn a spot on the All-Star roster.
Lindor last made the All-Star Game when he was a member of the Cleveland Guardians back in 2019. His production certainly took a dip in 2020 and 2021, when he signed with the Mets, but he placed ninth in NL MVP voting in both 2022 and 2023 and still did not earn invites to the Midsummer Classic.
According to an X user named Alex, Lindor is on pace for the fourth-highest fWAR by a non-All-Star since 2020. Two Phillies top the list – outfielder Bryce Harper in 2021 and catcher JT Realmuto in 2022 – followed by Lindor's own 2022 campaign.
Lindor's 2023 season, meanwhile, ranks seventh.
Just going off production at the time of All-Star roster selection, Lindor owns three of the four highest fWARs in the first half of a season by a non-All-Star since 2020. His 2024 mark is tied for the highest with his 2022 mark, while his 2.9 fWAR midway through 2023 ranks third.
Lindor could still wind up joining Alonso in Arlington, Texas, next week, depending on how Betts' injury replacement is handled. Still, both fan voting and the Commissioner's Office have not been kind to Lindor over the past few years, and Sunday's results were merely an extension of that.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.