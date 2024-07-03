New York Mets Shortstop Moving Up Historical Ranks After Home Run on Wednesday
The New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 on Tuesday night to continue their impressive last month of play. The Mets, who were thought to be sellers at the looming trade deadline, are now 42-41 and just one game back of a wild card spot in the National League.
In the win, Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. He's now batting .249 for the year and that home run caused him to move up the ranks in some impressive baseball history.
Per Baseball Reference on social media:
With his 229th career HR, Francisco Lindor ties Nomar Garciaparra for the 11th most ever by a shortstop
He's also only two homers away from entering the top 10 of that list. The 30-year-old is one of the most accomplished players of the last decade, having been an All-Star on four occasions and winning three Silver Sluggers. He's also a two-time Gold Glove winner, a Platinum Glove winner and he's gotten MVP votes in six different seasons.
As for Garciaparra, he was a 14-year veteran who played for the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics. A two-time batting champion, he hit .313 for his career and posted a .361 lifetime on-base percentage. He won a Rookie of the Year Award and was a six-time All-Star.
The Mets and Nationals will be back in action on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:45 p.m. ET. Christian Scott (NYM) will pitch against Mitchell Parker (WAS).
