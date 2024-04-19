New York Mets Unveil Brand-New, Subway-Inspired City Connect Uniforms
The New York Mets have become the latest team to unveil their City Connect uniforms.
The new threads were revealed Friday in a massive social media push from both the team and MLB. The club posted a video that opens with actor Anthony Ramos wearing a Mets letterman jacket, spilling into a city-spanning soliloquy about the intricacies of the New York lifestyle, before pitcher Kodai Senga and shortstop Francisco Lindor are finally shown donning the brand-new hats and uniforms.
The jersey is dark gray with black pinstripes, while the pants are white. The same font from the Mets' road jerseys is used for the letters and numbers, including a massive "NYC" logo on the front.
According to an explainer posted by the league, the purple accents throughout the uniform are a nod to the 7 Line train that goes out to Queens. The color is featured inside the MLB logo and in the stitching on both the jersey and pants.
The sleeve patch of the Mets' logo, in addition to being that same shade of purple, is shaped like New York's old subway tokens. The pinstripes are formed by the circles and diamonds that are paired with each MTA subway line.
The winding, multi-colored lines of New York's subway map are used on the lining of the hat, while the under-bill is gray and spotted black to look like concrete. A silhouette of the Queensboro Bridge is also featured on the front of the hat, as well as the end of the sleeves and the stripe on the pants.
The Mets' City Connect merchandise went on sale at the team store Friday, with season ticket holders getting early access. New York will first wear the uniforms in a game on April 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Reactions online leaned positive, which is relatively rare for the uniforms teams have revealed in 2024.
There are now 21 teams that have unveiled City Connect uniforms, while a handful more will be debuting theirs throughout the remainder of this season. The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics will be the only clubs without them by the end of the year.
