New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 3 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game three of the American League Division Series Saturday evening at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has dropped Aaron Judge out of the leadoff spot and inserted him into the number two spot. Luis Severino and Triston McKenzie will each take the mound. The ALDS is tied 1-1.
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians announced their starting lineups Saturday afternoon for game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland, set to start at 7:37 p.m. ET on TBS.

The Yankees are dropping Aaron Judge — who is 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts in his first two postseason games of 2022 — from the lead-off spot and batting him second for Saturday's game.

The Guardians took game two, 4-2, in ten innings on Friday, tying the series 1-1.

Here's how the Yankees will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Gleyber Torres .257/.310/.761

2) RF Aaron Judge .311/.425/1.111

3) 1B Anthony Rizzo .224/.338/.818

4) DH Giancarlo Stanton .211/.297/.759

5) 3B Josh Donaldson .222/.308/.682

6) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa .261/.357/.734

7) CF Harrison Bader .250/.294/.650

8) C Jose Trevino .248/.283/.671

9) LF Oswaldo Cabrera .247/.312/.741

SP Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA)

Here's how the Guardians will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Steven Kwan .298/.373/.773

2) SS Amed Rosario .283/.312/.715

3) 3B Jose Ramirez .280/.355/.869

4) DH Josh Naylor .256/.319/.771

5) RF Oscar Gonzalez .296/.327/.788

6) 2B Andres Gimenez .297/.371/.900

7) 1B Gabriel Arias .191/.321/.641

8) C Austin Hedges .163/.241/.489

9) CF Myles Straw .221/.291/564

SP Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA)

Whichever teams Saturday will take a 2-1 series lead. Game four will be played in Cleveland Sunday. If a game five is necessary, it will be played at Yankee Stadium in New York on Monday.

Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview!

USATSI_19231154_168388303_lowres
