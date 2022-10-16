New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 4 Starting Lineups

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians released their starting lineups Sunday afternoon for game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland, set to start at 7:07 p.m. ET on TBS.

The Guardians picked up a 6-5 walk-off victory Saturday night in game three, and now have a chance to clinch a trip to the American League Championship Series in front of their fans at home Sunday night.

The Guardians will use the exact same lineup and batting order as they did in Saturday night's win. Cal Quantrill will attempt to pick up his first career playoff win and send the Guardians back to the ALCS for the first time in six years.

The Yankees are switching things up, once again. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who started 138 games for the Bronx Bombers as their primary shortstop in 2022, will hit the bench, as 23-year-old rookie Oswaldo Cabrera will start in his place. Cabrera has made just three starts at shortstop in his young career.

With Cabrera moving from left field to shortstop, Aaron Hicks will return to the Yankees starting lineup, playing left field.

Here's how the Yankees will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Gleyber Torres .257/.310/.761

2) RF Aaron Judge .311/.425/1.111

3) 1B Anthony Rizzo .224/.338/.818

4) DH Giancarlo Stanton .211/.297/.759

5) 3B Josh Donaldson .222/.308/.682

6) SS Oswaldo Cabrera .247/.312/.741

7) CF Harrison Bader .250/.294/.650

8) C Jose Trevino .248/.283/.671

9) LF Aaron Hicks .216/.330/.642

SP Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA)

Here's how the Guardians will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Steven Kwan .298/.373/.773

2) SS Amed Rosario .283/.312/.715

3) 3B Jose Ramirez .280/.355/.869

4) DH Josh Naylor .256/.319/.771

5) RF Oscar Gonzalez .296/.327/.788

6) 2B Andres Gimenez .297/.371/.900

7) 1B Gabriel Arias .191/.321/.641

8) C Austin Hedges .163/.241/.489

9) CF Myles Straw .221/.291/564

SP Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA)

The Yankees will need a win Sunday night, in order to stave off elimination and force a winner-take-all game five Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

