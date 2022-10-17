New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Release ALDS Game 5 Starting Lineups

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians released their starting lineups Monday afternoon for game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium in New York, set to start at 7:07 p.m. ET on TBS.

The Yankees picked up a critical 4-2 victory Sunday night, extending the series to a winner-take-all game five Monday night.

The Yankees and Guardians will use the exact same lineups and batting orders as the ones they used Sunday night for game four. Aaron Civale will take the mound for the Guardians, and Jameson Taillon will start for the Yankees.

Here's how the Guardians will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Steven Kwan .298/.373/.773

2) SS Amed Rosario .283/.312/.715

3) 3B Jose Ramirez .280/.355/.869

4) DH Josh Naylor .256/.319/.771

5) RF Oscar Gonzalez .296/.327/.788

6) 2B Andres Gimenez .297/.371/.900

7) 1B Gabriel Arias .191/.321/.641

8) C Austin Hedges .163/.241/.489

9) CF Myles Straw .221/.291/564

SP Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA)

Here's how the Yankees will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Gleyber Torres .257/.310/.761

2) RF Aaron Judge .311/.425/1.111

3) 1B Anthony Rizzo .224/.338/.818

4) DH Giancarlo Stanton .211/.297/.759

5) 3B Josh Donaldson .222/.308/.682

6) SS Oswaldo Cabrera .247/.312/.741

7) CF Harrison Bader .250/.294/.650

8) C Jose Trevino .248/.283/.671

9) LF Aaron Hicks .216/.330/.642

SP Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA)

The winner of game five will advance to play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, beginning Wednesday.

