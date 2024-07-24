New York Yankees Concerned About How Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Would Fit in Clubhouse
Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the biggest names on the trade block, but one contender may not be willing to make a deal for him.
ESPN staff writer Jorge Castillo did a deep dive into the New York Yankees' plans leading up to the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline on Wednesday morning. Castillo mentioned Chisholm as a possible fit in New York's lineup, right before he addressed a potential roadblock to that deal.
A league source told Castillo that the Yankees' front office has concerns about how Chisholm's personality would fit into their clubhouse.
Chisholm, 26, is known for his outgoing character on the diamond. He was named an All-Star in 2022 and was subsequently made the cover athlete for "MLB The Show 23."
Since making his big league debut in 2020, though, Chisholm has yet to post a batting average over .255 or a WAR over 2.5.
The Athletic published their annual MLB Player Poll in June, and Chisholm drew far and away the most votes for the most overrated player in baseball. 12 of the 59 players who answered the question voted for Chisholm, while no one else earned more than six votes.
Chisholm split his first two MLB seasons between second base and shortstop, then became a full-time center fielder in 2023. The Marlins moved him back to second this week to demonstrate his dynamism to potential trade partners like the Yankees.
Through 98 games this season, Chisholm is batting .251 with 13 home runs, 47 RBI, 21 stolen bases, a .736 OPS and 1.3 WAR. He has only missed three regular season games so far in 2024, a vast improvement following three injury-plagued campaigns.
Ankle and shoulder injuries limited Chisholm to 124 games in 2021 and he appeared in just 60 games in 2022 due to hand, hamstring and back injuries. Chisholm hit the injured list with an oblique strain and turf toe in 2023, making just 97 appearances along the way.
For his career, Chisholm is a .247 hitter with a .751 OPS. Per 162 games, he averages 27 home runs, 82 RBI, 32 stolen bases and a 2.9 WAR.
The Yankees could use a bat like that, especially with veterans Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo on the injured list. Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe has struggled as of late at second base and shortstop, respectively, while Trent Grisham has been a black hole in center field.
Chisholm's reputation in the locker room could stand in the way of him contributing anything for New York this season, however. He won't hit free agency until 2027, either, so another keep could easily swoop in and beat the Yankees to the punch if they get cold feet.
The trade deadline is scheduled for July 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
