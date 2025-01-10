Yankees Fans Who Interfered With Mookie Betts at World Series Banned Indefinitely
According to an exclusive report from the New York Post's Dan Martin, the two New York Yankees fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series have been banned indefinitely from all MLB stadiums.
The inciting incident occurred back on Oct. 29 when Betts tracked a fly ball into foul territory in the bottom of the first inning. The eight-time All-Star made a leaping grab at the wall, only for Austin Capobianco and John P. Henson to grab Betts by the wrist and pry the ball out of his glove.
Betts got credit for the out, while Capobianco and Henson were escorted out of Yankee Stadium. Following initial reports that they would be permitted to return for Game 5, they were ultimately barred from attending the following contest.
The Yankees won Game 4, but lost Game 5 and watched the Dodgers get crowned as champions in the Bronx.
Capobianco and Henson told reporters after Game 4 that they had long discussed what they would do if an opposing player tried to make a catch near their front-row seats, even planning who would fill what role in the obstruction.
As it turned out, they got their chance to live out their fantasy when the lights were brightest, and now they might not ever get to go to another big league contest.
The decision to ban Capobianco and Henson was made jointly by the Yankees and MLB, according to Martin. The two received a letter from the league, which accused them of actions that "posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player."
If Capobianco or Henson are found at an MLB ballpark, office or facility of any kind, they will be removed and will be subject to arrest for trespassing, per the letter.
While the 38-year-old Capobianco was initially identified as a season-ticket holder, it turns out that the men were simply sitting in the seats of a non-present season ticket holder who had been around since 1990. That season-ticket holder reportedly agreed with MLB's decision to ban Capobianco and Henson, and will get to retain their seats as a result.
