Fastball

Yankees Fans Who Interfered With Mookie Betts at World Series Banned Indefinitely

Austin Capobianco and John Peter ripped a foul ball out of Mookie Betts' glove in Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, and now they have reportedly been banned from all MLB stadiums.

Sam Connon

Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) makes a catch in foul territory as a New York Yankees fan interferes during the first inning in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) makes a catch in foul territory as a New York Yankees fan interferes during the first inning in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to an exclusive report from the New York Post's Dan Martin, the two New York Yankees fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series have been banned indefinitely from all MLB stadiums.

The inciting incident occurred back on Oct. 29 when Betts tracked a fly ball into foul territory in the bottom of the first inning. The eight-time All-Star made a leaping grab at the wall, only for Austin Capobianco and John P. Henson to grab Betts by the wrist and pry the ball out of his glove.

Betts got credit for the out, while Capobianco and Henson were escorted out of Yankee Stadium. Following initial reports that they would be permitted to return for Game 5, they were ultimately barred from attending the following contest.

The Yankees won Game 4, but lost Game 5 and watched the Dodgers get crowned as champions in the Bronx.

Capobianco and Henson told reporters after Game 4 that they had long discussed what they would do if an opposing player tried to make a catch near their front-row seats, even planning who would fill what role in the obstruction.

As it turned out, they got their chance to live out their fantasy when the lights were brightest, and now they might not ever get to go to another big league contest.

The decision to ban Capobianco and Henson was made jointly by the Yankees and MLB, according to Martin. The two received a letter from the league, which accused them of actions that "posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player."

If Capobianco or Henson are found at an MLB ballpark, office or facility of any kind, they will be removed and will be subject to arrest for trespassing, per the letter.

While the 38-year-old Capobianco was initially identified as a season-ticket holder, it turns out that the men were simply sitting in the seats of a non-present season ticket holder who had been around since 1990. That season-ticket holder reportedly agreed with MLB's decision to ban Capobianco and Henson, and will get to retain their seats as a result.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News