New York Yankees Having Tough Time Trading Marcus Stroman, Here's Why
With Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt, the New York Yankees seem to have a full starting rotation.
As a result, there's no room for veteran Marcus Stroman. Now, the Yankees could keep him as an emergency starter, injury contingency or long-relief option, but considering that he's slated to make $18 million this season, the team probably doesn't consider those roles important enough to pay that kind of money.
Thus, the Yankees would like to trade Stroman and open up the resources to address other needs. However, they are finding it difficult, not just because of the $18 million this season, but because of Stroman's option for 2026.
Per The Athletic:
The problem with the New York Yankees trading right-hander Marcus Stroman is the $18 million player option they included in his contract if he pitches 140 innings in 2025.
A team that acquired Stroman would need to accept it might be getting him for two years
If a team acquired Stroman, they'd clearly see him as a starter, making that 140-inning threshold a near certainty to be hit.
Stroman has hit that number in every full season of his career except 2022 (138.2) and 2023 (136.2).
Stroman went 10-9 last season for New York, pitching to a 4.31 ERA. The 33-year-old Long Island native made 30 appearances with 29 starts as the Yankees advanced all the way to the World Series. He did not throw one inning in the playoffs.
The 10-year veteran is 87-85 lifetime with a 3.72 ERA. Stroman is the former ace of the Blue Jays but has also pitched for the Mets and Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2019 and Chicago in 2023.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.