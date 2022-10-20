Skip to main content
New York Yankees, Houston Astros Announce ALCS Game 2 Starting Lineups

New York Yankees, Houston Astros Announce ALCS Game 2 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros will line up for game two of the American League Championship Series Thursday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Yankees will start rookie Oswald Peraza at shortstop. Luis Severino and Framber Valdez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. ET.
Here's a look at how the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros will line up for game two of the American League Championship Series Thursday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Yankees will start rookie Oswald Peraza at shortstop. Luis Severino and Framber Valdez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. ET.

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros released their starting lineups Thursday afternoon for game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, set to start at 7:37 p.m. ET.

The Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino Thursday night. The Astros will pitch Framber Valdez.

The Yankees have made some changes to their lineup. They will start rookie Oswald Peraza at shortstop. Peraza was not included on the Yankees' ALDS roster. Among changes, Harrison Bader will move up into the team's lead-off spot.

Here's how the Yankees will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) CF Harrison Bader .250/.294/.650

2) RF Aaron Judge .311/.425/1.111

3) DH Giancarlo Stanton .211/.297/.759

4) 1B Anthony Rizzo .224/.338/.818

5) 2B Gleyber Torres .257/.310/.761

6) 3B Josh Donaldson .222/.308/.682

7) C Kyle Higashioka .227/.264/.653

8) SS Oswald Peraza .306/.404/.832

9) LF Oswaldo Cabrera .247/.312/.740

SP Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA)

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) DH Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) LF Aledmys Diaz .243/.287/.691

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

SP Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82 ERA)

The Astros took game one in Houston, 4-2, and have a 1-0 ALCS lead. The Yankees would like to even the series Thursday, before the series moves to New York for game three, game four, and game five, if necessary, Saturday through Monday.

USATSI_19262636_168388303_lowres
