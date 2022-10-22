New York Yankees, Houston Astros Announce ALCS Game 3 Starting Lineups

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros released their starting lineups Saturday afternoon for game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, set to start at 5:07 p.m. ET.

The Yankees will turn to their ace Gerrit Cole, in hopes of picking up a much-needed win at home. The Astros have a chance to take a 3-0 series lead, with Cristian Javier taking the mound.

The Yankees have once again made some changes to their lineup, as Anthony Rizzo moves into the lead-off spot. Rizzo only played five games in the Yankees' lead-off spot in 2022.

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) DH Trey Mancini .239/.319/.710

8) C Christian Vazquez .274/.315/.714

9) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

SP Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA)

Here's how the Yankees will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 1B Anthony Rizzo .224/.338/.818

2) RF Aaron Judge .311/.425/1.111

3) LF Giancarlo Stanton .211/.297/.759

4) 2B Gleyber Torres .257/.310/.761

5) DH Matt Carpenter .305/.412/1.138

6) CF Harrison Bader .250/.294/.650

7) 3B Josh Donaldson .222/.308/.682

8) SS Oswaldo Cabrera .247/.312/.740

9) C Jose Trevino .248/.283/.671

SP Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA)

The Astros lead the ALCS 2-0. Game four is scheduled for Sunday at Yankee Stadium. If a game five is necessary, it will be played in New York on Monday. Game six and seven, if necessary, will be played in Houston.

