Yankees Legend Paul O'Neill Botches First Pitch Ahead of World Series Game 4
Paul O'Neill made plenty of fond memories in the World Series over the course of his big league career.
His showing on Tuesday night likely won't be one of them.
O'Neill was given the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. As a five-time champion – once with the Cincinnati Reds and four times with the Yankees – O'Neill was an easy choice to represent the team as they looked to avoid elimination.
The 61-year-old former right fielder took the mound with A.J. Burnett set up behind the plate. He then proceeded to airmail the ball over Burnett's head.
O'Neill's first pitch was so brutal that he asked for a re-do. On his second try, O'Neill threw it in the dirt.
O'Neill was a five-time All-Star between 1985 and 2001. He retired having racked up 2,105 hits, 281 home runs, 1,269 RBI, a .288 batting average, an .833 OPS and a 38.9 WAR in his career.
Naturally, fans and pundits alike were shocked by O'Neill's showing. It was also held up as a bad omen for the Yankees, who already entered Tuesday down 3-0 in the series.
The Dodgers currently lead the Yankees 2-1 in the third inning.
