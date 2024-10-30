Fastball

Yankees Legend Paul O'Neill Botches First Pitch Ahead of World Series Game 4

Paul O'Neill may have made five All-Star Games and won five rings in the 1990s, but his ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday was ugly.

Sam Connon

Aug 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees former player Paul O'Neil throws out the first pitch to Jorge Posada before the game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.
Aug 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees former player Paul O'Neil throws out the first pitch to Jorge Posada before the game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
Paul O'Neill made plenty of fond memories in the World Series over the course of his big league career.

His showing on Tuesday night likely won't be one of them.

O'Neill was given the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. As a five-time champion – once with the Cincinnati Reds and four times with the Yankees – O'Neill was an easy choice to represent the team as they looked to avoid elimination.

The 61-year-old former right fielder took the mound with A.J. Burnett set up behind the plate. He then proceeded to airmail the ball over Burnett's head.

O'Neill's first pitch was so brutal that he asked for a re-do. On his second try, O'Neill threw it in the dirt.

O'Neill was a five-time All-Star between 1985 and 2001. He retired having racked up 2,105 hits, 281 home runs, 1,269 RBI, a .288 batting average, an .833 OPS and a 38.9 WAR in his career.

Naturally, fans and pundits alike were shocked by O'Neill's showing. It was also held up as a bad omen for the Yankees, who already entered Tuesday down 3-0 in the series.

The Dodgers currently lead the Yankees 2-1 in the third inning.

Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

