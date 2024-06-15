Yankees' OF Alex Verdugo Has Amazing Reaction to Home Run Against Former Team
The New York Yankees routed the Boston Red Sox 8-1 on Friday night at Fenway Park. Shockingly, here in mid-June, it was the first meeting of the year between the long-time rivals.
With the win, the Yankees are the first team in baseball to 50 wins. The Red Sox are now 35-35 and are back at .500, where they have been several times this year.
One of the best moments in Friday's game came right in the top of the first inning when Yankees' OF Alex Verdugo homered in his first at-bat back at Fenway since being traded by the Red Sox this past offseason.
You can see his reaction on the bases below, clearly showing how much this meant to him:
Verdugo is an emotional player and that emotion all came pouring out in that moment. Verdugo is a good player, having a good year in New York, but his time in Boston was somewhat stained by run-ins with manager Alex Cora, including him getting benched during a critical series last year because he showed up late.
Verdugo went 3-for-5 in Fridays win and is now hitting .266 with nine homers and 41 RBI for the season. Hitting behind Juan Soto and Aaron Judge has certainly helped him having plenty of RBI chances this season and he's got a solid .757 OPS. The 28-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season and will likely seek a deal between $85 million (Andrew Benintendi) and $100 million.
The Yankees and Red Sox play on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET.
