New York Yankees' Luis Gil, Austin Wells Named AL Rookie of the Year Finalists
The New York Yankees won the AL East and snapped a 15-year pennant drought this season, and their two breakout rookies have been recognized for their respective contributions.
The Baseball Writers' Association of America revealed the finalists for all of its top MLB honors on Monday, including AL Rookie of the Year. Starting pitcher Luis Gil and catcher Austin Wells were both included as finalists alongside Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser.
Gil was already named AL Rookie of the Year by Baseball Digest last week, and he remains the favorite to take home the BBWAA hardware.
The only Yankees to win Rookie of the Year in the last 43 years gave been Aaron Judge in 2017 and Derek Jeter in 1996.
Gil, 26, actually made his MLB debut back in 2021. He made six starts for the Yankees that season, then one more in 2022 before injuring him elbow and undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Upon his return to the big leagues in 2024, Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.193 WHIP, 171 strikeouts and a 3.1 WAR. If he hadn't led all of MLB with 77 walks, his stat line would look even more impressive.
The Yankees won both times Gil took the mound in October, even if he gave up six earned runs, eight hits and five walks across 8.0 postseason innings.
Wells had a similarly shaky playoff run, batting .120 with a .460 OPS, but AL Rookie of the Year is a regular season award.
In 115 games, Wells hit .229 with 13 home runs, 55 RBI, a .718 OPS and a 2.5 WAR. He provided solid defensive behind the plate as well, posting 11 defensive runs saved and a 1.2 defensive WAR.
Gil and Wells are now tasked with fending off Cowser in the awards race and preventing the Orioles from claiming a second consecutive Rooke of the Year. The 24-year-old outfielder hit .242 with 24 home runs, 69 RBI, nine stolen bases, a .768 OPS and a 3.1 WAR.
The two most notable AL rookies who missed Monday's final cut were Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu and Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller. Abreu finished the year with 15 home runs, a .781 OPS and a 3.4 WAR, while Miller had a 2.49 ERA, 28 saves and a 2.4 WAR.
Miller was named AL Rookie of the Year by The Sporting News.
The BBWAA will announce its AL and NL Rookie of the Year winners on Nov. 18.
