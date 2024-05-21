New York Yankees' Pitcher Put Out a Classy Post on "X" After Tough Loss on Monday
The New York Yankees lost on Monday to the Seattle Mariners, 5-4, at Yankee Stadium. It was a shocking defeat for the Yankees, who held a 4-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning, only to see dominant closer Clay Holmes give up four runs in that frame to take the loss.
Holmes entered the game with a 0.00 ERA, so to see him scuffle is something we haven't seen all season. However, it's not like he was hit hard. The M's had two infield hits, a bloop single and an error that they benefited from.
That said, starting pitcher Marcus Stroman took to "X" after the game to offer great support for Holmes - and possibly alleviate any fan backlash that could come his way.
Clay Holmes is the best closer in baseball. Thankful to have him down there in the ninth for us day in and day out. Truly love this squad. It’s a pleasure to show up and compete daily with my brothers. Grateful for the home crowd. Energy always on a million. On to the next! @Yankees
As a result of the blown save, Stroman was hit with a tough-luck no decision. He was absolutely brilliant in the game, allowing just one run on three hits over 7.1 innings. He walked one and struck out six, lowering his season ERA to 3.05.
Stroman is in his first year in New York after signing a contract this offseason. He is in the 10th year of his big league career with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Yankees.
He's a former All-Star and is 80-78 for his career.
