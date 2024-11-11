New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Gets Brutally Mocked on NFL Broadcast
On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons in a battle of NFC South foes. For New Orleans, it was just their third win of the season. Atlanta is now 6-4 and still has the inside track at the NFC South title.
One of the bigger moments in the game came in the fourth quarter as New Orleans was trying to close it out. Quarterback Derek Carr hit running back Alvin Kamara with a beautiful pass down the sideline that was a clear walk-in touchdown, but Kamara dropped it.
FOX broadcaster and former NFL tight end Greg Olson decided to make a baseball analogy upon looking at the replay, saying that Kamara's drop was similar to Aaron Judge's drop in Game 5 of the World Series this year.
The Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games, failing to capture their first World Series since 2009. In the fifth inning of Game 5, the Yankees made multiple physical and mental errors, including Judge's dropped fly ball in center field.
Despite that poor play, it was an incredible season for Judge overall. The burly slugger is likely to win his second MVP Award in the last three years after hitting .322 with 58 homers this year.
One of the best players in all of baseball, Judge is a lifetime .288 hitter. He is a six-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner.
He is also one of the most recognizable players in all of baseball.
