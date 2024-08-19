New York Yankees Star Goes Viral For Heartwarming Story at Little League Classic
New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. couldn't play in the Little League Classic on Sunday night because of injury, but that didn't stop him from creating some lifetime memories anyway.
Chisholm Jr. was flashing a smile any time that the ESPN cameras caught him, and he told a heartwarming story during multiple interviews.
First, while talking with Mike Monaco and Xavier Scruggs during a Little League game, Chisholm Jr. told the story of how he befriended Russell McGee, a player from the Nevada team. Chisholm Jr. said that he has "adopted" McGee as his little brother and is going to do everything he can to make sure that McGee makes the major leagues one day.
Furthermore, Chisholm Jr. told the 'Sunday Night Baseball' crew later in the night that the two have already exchanged numbers and have FaceTimed. Chisholm Jr. added that he's going to make sure that McGee has everything he needs growing up to try to make it to the next level.
The Yankees lost the game, 3-2, which had a big impact on the playoff race. They are now 73-52 on the year and are back to being tied in the American League East race with the Baltimore Orioles.
Chisholm Jr. is currently sidelined with a UCL issue in his non-throwing arm. He was acquired by the Yankees at the trade deadline in a deal with the Miami Marlins and is hitting .316 in New York (14 games).
The Yankees will be off on Monday. Major League Baseball announced that next year's Little League Classic will be played between the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.