New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera Gets Starting Nod at 1st Base For ALDS Game 1
Oswaldo Cabrera will serve as the New York Yankees' starting first baseman in Game 1 of the ALDS, the team announced Saturday afternoon.
Cabrera primarily played third base this year, but he has logged innings everywhere besides catcher and center field throughout the season. Saturday night's postseason showdown with the Kansas City Royals will mark his 14th appearance at first base in 2024.
The Yankees are turning to Cabrera at first because Anthony Rizzo remains sidelined with the fractured fingers he suffered on Sept. 28. Veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu, who has been battling a hip injury for the past month, was left off of the ALDS roster as well.
That left New York with either Cabrera or rookie Ben Rice as their starting first baseman, and manager Aaron Boone went with the former. Rice is one of the six position players available off the bench for Game 1.
Cabrera hit .247 with eight home runs, 36 RBI, four stolen bases, a .661 OPS and 1.3 a WAR this regular season. Cabrera is a .071 hitter with a .318 OPS in his postseason career, contributing -2.7% Championship Win Probability Added across eight appearances in 2022.
Here is the full lineup the Yankees will be trotting out against the Royals in Game 1 on Saturday night:
1. Gleyber Torres, 2B
2. Juan Soto, RF
3. Aaron Judge, CF
4. Austin Wells, C
5. Giancarlo Stanton, DH
6. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B
7. Anthony Volpe, SS
8. Oswaldo Cabrera, 1B
9. Alex Verdugo, LF
SP: Gerrit Cole, RHP
First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. ET.
