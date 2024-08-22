Joey Votto Has Heartbreaking Message After Failing to Make Toronto Blue Jays Roster
On Wednesday night, longtime Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto announced his retirement from Major League Baseball. Votto spent 17 very successful years with Cincinnati, winning an MVP Award in 2010 and making six All-Star Games.
Unfortunately, he wasn't able to create a second act with the Toronto Blue Jays after signing in Toronto during spring training. Votto injured his ankle shortly after signing with the Jays and spent months rehabbing. However, he hit just .185 while on a rehab assignment (85 at-bats) and decided to hang them up.
While it would have been weird to see Votto take the field in anything other than a Reds jersey, it would have been a great story to see him play for the Jays. Votto is a native of Ontario, Canada and represented Team Canada at the World Baseball Classic.
Per Jays reporter Ben Nicholson-Smith on social media:
Speaking with writers in the Reds' batting tunnel, Joey Votto just said: "I'm not regretful, but I'm genuinely sad ... I wanted to play a year in Toronto at home in front of family, in front of my country. To the Toronto fans I desperately wanted to participate in games here"
Votto was always going to be a tough fit in Toronto because of the prevalence of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Justin Turner. However, when Turner was dealt at the trade deadline, there was some thought that Votto could come up and get time at first base and/or designated hitter.
He appropriately announced his retirement during a series in which the Blue Jays and Reds were playing each other.
He'll be in strong consideration for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.