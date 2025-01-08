Minnesota Twins Sale Could Be Complete By Opening Day and Will Be Immediate
We learned this past October that the Minnesota Twins were for sale, and now we know that the Pohlad family is moving swiftly to finalize a sale.
According to a report in The Athletic, there are several interested buyers and the deal could be done by Opening Day, which is March 27.
The report also says that the sale will be for total control, not partial control.
The source believes it will be a complete sale of the Twins with an immediate takeover in control, unlike the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were purchased in 2021 by a group headed by former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore as part of a three-stage transaction with owner Glen Taylor. After several years of disputes, Taylor, Rodriguez and Lore began an arbitration case in November that is expected to determine who controls the franchise.
While all sales are different, it should be noted that if the team is put up for sale and sold within a six-month timeframe, that would be relatively quick. For instance, the Boston Celtics of the NBA were put up for sale following the team's NBA championship and still hasn't sold. Even when the team is sold, there will be a slow transition, the Celtics have said. The Twins will be doing the opposite.
Speaking of the NBA, the Ishbia brothers (Mat and Justin) are interested in the purchase. Mat is the owner of the Phoenix Suns.
Whoever buys the team is certainly buying a good organization. The Twins have been to the playoffs 10 times in the 2000s, however, they haven't been to an ALCS since 1991, when they last won the World Series.
Minnesota missed the playoffs in 2024 after finishing fourth in the American League Central.
