Next Step in Toronto Blue Jays' Pursuit of Juan Soto Revealed By Insider
As the Toronto Blue Jays work to sign free agent outfielder Juan Soto this offseason, we are starting to learn more about his timeline.
Per Buster Olney of ESPN on social media:
Sources involved in the Juan Soto talks expect the teams will begin forwarding offers this week. To date, the process has been about Soto meeting with teams/club officials, and about those officials getting to know Soto.
It makes sense that the Soto market would go fast because almost the entire landscape of free agency depends on him. Anthony Santander, Willy Adames, Alex Bregman, Christian Walker, Pete Alonso, Tyler O'Neill - almost all of them need to see where Soto lands before they learn their own fate.
Furthermore, the Blue Jays, Mets, Yankees, and Red Sox largely have their offseason plans built around what Soto does. If he signs with them, they will go one way. If he doesn't, they need time to pivot.
Because of all this, it stands to reason that Soto could sign by the time the winter meetings are over. If he has a deal in place by mid-December, then other free agents will have about two months to negotiate and sign before the start of spring training in February.
We've heard several conflicting reports on Soto at this point: Some have indicated that he could get a $700 million deal like Shohei Ohtani got, and others have indicated that he wants between $540-630 million over 12-14 years.
If the Blue Jays were to sign Soto, they'd have one of the best lineups in the American League, pairing him alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
