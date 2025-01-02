Noted MLB Insider Paints Disappointing Picture For Tigers Fans Who Want Alex Bregman
Noted MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic gave a disappointing update for Detroit Tigers fans who are clamoring for free agent Alex Bregman this offseason.
While speaking on Thursday's edition of the Foul Territory show, Rosenthal said that Bregman going to Boston still makes the most sense. He added that he just can't see the Tigers spending the kind of money it would take to land Bregman and reports have indicated he wants at least $200 million.
While Rosenthal was just speculating, it is informed speculation.
Bregman has been a natural choice all offseason for Detroit, considering he previously played for manager AJ Hinch in Houston. Furthermore, he's a winner, having won World Series titles in 2017 and 2022. That veteran clubhouse presence could be exactly what the Tigers need on the heels of their surprising run to the ALDS in 2024.
The Tigers just signed free agent infielder Gleyber Torres to a one-year deal. He'll play second base. The hope has been that Bregman could play third, but if the team can't land him, they do have several young and internal options to choose from.
The 30-year-old Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs this past year while playing in 145 games.
If Bregman were to sign in Boston, there's a chance he would need to play second base given the presence of Rafael Devers at third.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.