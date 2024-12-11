Fastball

Now-Former Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Spencer Horwitz Gets Traded Twice in One Day

Horwitz was dealt to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday and then was further flipped to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Spencer Horwitz (48) celebrates with teammates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park on Sept 7.
On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays shocked the baseball world by acquiring Gold Glove second baseman Andres Gimenez from the Cleveland Guardians. It was an "out of nowhere" deal that saw the Jays give up talented infielder Spencer Horwitz.

Turns out, Horwitz wasn't in Cleveland very long, as he was flipped again to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a package of three players.

The 27-year-old Horwitz spent parts of two seasons with the Blue Jays, solidifying himself in 2024. In 97 games, he hit .265 with a .357 on-base percentage. He'll get a chance to start at first base for Pittsburgh moving forward.

Pirates GM Ben Cherington had the following on Horwitz:

“Spencer has been a consistently strong offensive performer throughout his pro career, including his first extended Major League experience this season,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. “As a left-handed hitting first baseman with on-base skill, we believe he’s a strong fit for our lineup and team.”

The whole move is curious for the Jays, as Gimenez has a contract with more than $100 million remaining and Horwitz comes with several more seasons of affordable team control, but here we are.

Hopefully the willingness to take on payroll and acquire a player with a reputation looks good to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After striking out on Juan Soto, the Jays need to do something to catch his attention as they try to sign him to a long-term deal in the next year.

The Blue Jays went 74-88 this season, finishing last in the American League East.

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

