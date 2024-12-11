Now-Former Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Spencer Horwitz Gets Traded Twice in One Day
On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays shocked the baseball world by acquiring Gold Glove second baseman Andres Gimenez from the Cleveland Guardians. It was an "out of nowhere" deal that saw the Jays give up talented infielder Spencer Horwitz.
Turns out, Horwitz wasn't in Cleveland very long, as he was flipped again to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a package of three players.
The 27-year-old Horwitz spent parts of two seasons with the Blue Jays, solidifying himself in 2024. In 97 games, he hit .265 with a .357 on-base percentage. He'll get a chance to start at first base for Pittsburgh moving forward.
Pirates GM Ben Cherington had the following on Horwitz:
“Spencer has been a consistently strong offensive performer throughout his pro career, including his first extended Major League experience this season,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. “As a left-handed hitting first baseman with on-base skill, we believe he’s a strong fit for our lineup and team.”
The whole move is curious for the Jays, as Gimenez has a contract with more than $100 million remaining and Horwitz comes with several more seasons of affordable team control, but here we are.
Hopefully the willingness to take on payroll and acquire a player with a reputation looks good to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After striking out on Juan Soto, the Jays need to do something to catch his attention as they try to sign him to a long-term deal in the next year.
The Blue Jays went 74-88 this season, finishing last in the American League East.
