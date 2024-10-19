Fastball

Olympic Stadium in Montreal Not an Option For Tampa Bay Rays After All

The Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field isn't the only venue that needs a new roof, as Montreal's Olympic Stadium will be undergoing major renovations of its own over the next few years.

Sam Connon

Mar 26, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; General view of the Olympic Stadium with a baseball before a spring training game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Mar 26, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; General view of the Olympic Stadium with a baseball before a spring training game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Toronto Blue Jays. / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Rays will not be playing their home games in Montreal in 2025, the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin reported Friday.

The Rays are currently in limbo with their stadium, as Tropicana Field was left in disarray in the wake of Hurricane Milton earlier this month. With the franchise set to move to a brand-new ballpark in St. Petersburg in 2028, spending millions of dollars to get their home of 27 years back to game shape in time for the 2025 regular season could prove easier said than done.

The Durham Bulls, the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, announced Thursday that the big league club was not planning on taking over Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2025.

Another option suggested by many was Olympic Park in Montreal. The host stadium of the 1976 Olympics was also the home field of the Montreal Expos from 1977 until 2004, when they moved to Washington and became the Nationals.

The Rays previously explored splitting their home games between Tampa and Montreal, until MLB rejected the idea back in 2022. Perhaps the league would have reconsidered the concept for 2025, considering Tropicana Field's demolished roof, but the timing still isn't on the team's side.

Olympic Park is about to undergo $870 million renovations to repair its own roof, leaving the playing field virtually unusable until 2028.

Now, the Rays' options may be limited to local Spring Training sites, lower-level minor league parks or converted soccer stadiums. It remains to be seen what the front office's timeline is for determining where they will play home games in 2025.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News