OPINION: Chicago White Sox Should Not Have Let Johnny Cueto Go

The Chicago White Sox should have re-signed free agent starting pitcher Johnny Cueto, instead of signing former San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger, Jack Vita writes.

The Chicago White Sox could be without newly signed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger for a significant chunk of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Tuesday, The Athletic's Katie Strang and Brittany Ghiroli reported Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball. Clevinger has received allegations of domestic violence and child abuse from the mother of his 10-month-old daughter.

Clevinger agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the White Sox earlier this winter. He was expected to be the club's fifth starter in their pitching rotation behind Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Michael Kopech.

Clevinger was to replace Johnny Cueto, who in 2022, at the age of 36, discovered the fountain of youth and put together his best big league season in over five years. Pitching on a minor league contract, Cueto logged a 3.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 118 ERA+ over 158.1 innings pitched and 24 starts.

Earlier this month, Cueto signed a one-year contract with the Miami Marlins for the same amount of money that the White Sox gave Clevinger.

Now, the free agent pitcher that the Sox chose instead of Cueto, might not pitch in 2023. The White Sox would need to find another starting pitching option, if Clevinger is unable to pitch.

The 24-year-old mother of Clevinger's child, Olivia Finestead told The Athletic Tuesday that she has been in touch with Major League Baseball's Department of Investigations since last summer. Finestead said that Clevinger choked her on one occasion, and on another occasion, slapped her in a hotel room and threw chewing tobacco on their child.

Per The Athletic, the White Sox became aware of the open investigation after the club signed him as a free agent earlier this winter.

Given Cueto's success in 2022, it shouldn't have been a difficult decision to run it back with the veteran in 2023. The White Sox front office went in a different direction, however, and could pay the price.

