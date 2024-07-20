Orioles Bopper Joins Franchise Legends in Record Books with Huge Game on Friday
The Baltimore Orioles pounded the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Friday in an American League Division Series rematch at Globe Life Field.
With the win, the O's are now 59-38 on the season. They are in first place in the American League West. The Rangers are now 46-51 and remain 5.0 games back in the American League West.
The Orioles win was fueled by an 11-hit outburst which included four home runs. Gunnar Henderson went 4-for-5 with three runrs scored while Anthony Santander went 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBI.
With his big performance, he continued to climb a list of franchise legends.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most multi-HR games, Orioles/Browns franchise history:
Cal Ripken Jr.: 21
Boog Powell: 20
Eddie Murray: 20
Manny Machado: 19
Chris Davis: 19
Brady Anderson: 17
Frank Robinson: 16
Anthony Santander: 15
Considering that Ripken Jr., Murray and Robinson are in the Hall of Fame, that's elite company to keep. The 29-year-old Santander is now hitting .242 with 26 homers and 63 RBI for the powerful O's lineup. He's got a .305 on-base percentage and is on pace to set a career-high in homers. He hit 33 back in the 2021 season.
He's a free agent at the end of the season and continues to position himself well for a future payday.
The two teams will play each other again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Grayson Rodriguez will take the ball for Baltimore while Max Scherzer is on the mound for Texas.
Rodriguez is 11-4. Scherzer is 1-2.
