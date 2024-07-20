Fastball

Orioles Bopper Joins Franchise Legends in Record Books with Huge Game on Friday

The Baltimore Orioles started out the second half of the season on Friday with a bang, thumping the Texas Rangers behind the historic night from Anthony Santander.

Brady Farkas

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 19.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 19. / Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Orioles pounded the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Friday in an American League Division Series rematch at Globe Life Field.

With the win, the O's are now 59-38 on the season. They are in first place in the American League West. The Rangers are now 46-51 and remain 5.0 games back in the American League West.

The Orioles win was fueled by an 11-hit outburst which included four home runs. Gunnar Henderson went 4-for-5 with three runrs scored while Anthony Santander went 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBI.

With his big performance, he continued to climb a list of franchise legends.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

most multi-HR games, Orioles/Browns franchise history:

Cal Ripken Jr.: 21
Boog Powell: 20
Eddie Murray: 20
Manny Machado: 19
Chris Davis: 19
Brady Anderson: 17
Frank Robinson: 16
Anthony Santander: 15

Considering that Ripken Jr., Murray and Robinson are in the Hall of Fame, that's elite company to keep. The 29-year-old Santander is now hitting .242 with 26 homers and 63 RBI for the powerful O's lineup. He's got a .305 on-base percentage and is on pace to set a career-high in homers. He hit 33 back in the 2021 season.

He's a free agent at the end of the season and continues to position himself well for a future payday.

The two teams will play each other again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Grayson Rodriguez will take the ball for Baltimore while Max Scherzer is on the mound for Texas.

Rodriguez is 11-4. Scherzer is 1-2.

