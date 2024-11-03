Pair of Former Chicago White Sox Pitchers Get New Deals with Atlanta Braves
Former Chicago White Sox pitchers Reynaldo Lopez and Aaron Bummer have re-worked their deals with the Atlanta Braves.
The Braves announced the moves on Saturday:
"The Atlanta Braves today signed LHP Aaron Bummer to a two-year deal worth $13 million, with the left-hander set to make $3.5 million in 2025 and $9.5 million in 2026. The club also signed RHP Reynaldo Lopez to a three-year contract, with the right-hander slated to earn $8 million in 2025, $14 million in 2026 and $8 million in 2027. Lopez originally signed a three-year contract with Atlanta last November that included a club option for the 2027 season..."
These deals are wins for the players in that both players get options removed and get guaranteed money and job security. They are wins for the Braves in that they get to change some money around and help the team's payroll situation in 2025.
The 31-year-old Bummer went 4-3 this past season with a 3.58 ERA. He had been traded to the Braves last offseason by the White Sox. Lifetime, he's 18-18 with a 3.79 ERA. He spent seven years with the White Sox (2017-2023), helping them get to the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021.
As for Lopez, he transitioned from a reliever to a starter this season in Atlanta, putting together an incredible year. He went 8-5 with a 1.99 ERA. Lopez is a nine-year veteran who has played for the Washington Nationals, White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Guardians and Braves. He made the All-Star Game this past season. With the White Sox, he was 33-44 over seven years.
