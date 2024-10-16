Parade of New York Mets Legends Planned to Throw Out Ceremonial First Pitches in NLCS
The NLCS is headed back to Queens for the first time in a decade, and the New York Mets will be pulling out all the stops to create the biggest moments possible at Citi Field this week.
According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the Mets have carved out plans to have multiple franchise legends connect for ceremonial first pitches before the next three playoff games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Darryl Strawberry is set to throw the first pitch to Dwight Gooden ahead of Game 3 on Wednesday, reuniting the two 1986 World Series champions.
Strawberry and Gooden both had their jersey numbers retired earlier this season.
Prior to Game 4 on Thursday, Robin Ventura has been selected to deliver the first pitch to Edgardo Alfonzo. Then, Matt Harvey will throw out the first pitch before Game 5, while Yoenis Céspedes is slated to catch it.
Ventura played for the Mets from 1999 to 2001, helping the team win the National League pennant in 2000. Alfonso also went to the World Series in 2000, having suited up for New York from 1995 to 2002.
Harvey and Céspedes similarly led the Mets to a World Series appearance in 2015.
New York acquired Céspedes at the 2015 trade deadline, and he went on to play the best baseball of his career over the next few seasons. Harvey, once one of the most promising pitchers in the game before injuries derailed his career, played for the Mets from 2012 to 2018.
With all of that championship DNA in attendance, perhaps their luck can rub off on the 2024 Mets.
New York and Los Angeles split the first two games of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium, evening the playing field as the series heads across the country. Luis Severino will take the mound for the Mets in Game 3 on Wednesday, while Walker Buehler is set to serve as the Dodgers' starter.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.