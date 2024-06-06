Parents of Detroit Tigers' Rookie Go Viral After He Hits First Major League Homer
The Detroit Tigers were beaten by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night, 9-1, but it was an incredibly special night for Tigers' rookie Justyn-Henry Malloy, who hit his first major league home run.
It was also a special night for the parents of the 24-year-old, who were in attendance for the moment. Jacqueline and Henry had their reaction caught by the Tigers' broadcast team and then went viral on the internet for it.
It's always special to see someone get their first major league hit or first major league home run, and it's also always special to see the reaction of those who have supported them along the way. Malloy was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft by the Atlanta Braves and is now 2-for-10 in his big league career. He was hitting .253 at Triple-A prior to his call-up.
He is the No. 6 rated prospect in the organization, per MLB.com.
Here's a portion of his prospect profile:
Malloy brings elite hand-eye coordination and a studious approach to the plate. He knows his strike zone to the point that teammates in Toledo joked he was more accurate than the automated ball-strike system at Triple-A. That occasionally made him a tad passive at the plate, knowing he can wait for his pitch and work a walk, but he showed more aggressiveness in Spring Training. He has an all-fields approach and improved his line-drive rate, but the vast majority of his power comes to the pull side. The Tigers tried him at third base in Toledo, but his big frame and inconsistent throws led to a move to the corner outfield, the same decision Atlanta made a year earlier. His strong arm plays well when he gets behind fly balls, and he worked with Tigers coach George Lombard in the offseason on range.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.