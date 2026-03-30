Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

Justin Verlander made his MLB debut in 2005 with the Detroit Tigers. Now, 21 years, four teams, and three Cy Young awards later, he's back with the Tigers.

The 43-year-old obviously doesn't have the stuff he used to, but he still has a chance to be a solid pitcher in Detroit's rotation. He'll make his first start with the Tigers since 2017 when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight.

Let's dive into the odds for tonight's interleague showdown.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers -1.5 (+150)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

Tigers -105

Diamondbacks -115

Total

OVER 9 (-115)

UNDER 9 (-105)

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Detroit: Justin Verlander, RHP (4-11, 3.85 ERA in 2025)

Arizona: Michael Soroka, RHP (3-8, 4.52 ERA in 2025)

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): DBacks.TV, Detroit SportsNet

Tigers record: 2-1

Diamondbacks record: 0-3

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Best Prop Bet

Spencer Torkelson Home Run +525 (BetMGM)

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I wrote about why I'm betting on Spencer Torkelson to hit a home run for the Tigers:

Sepncer Torkelson had a career year in 2025, sporting a career-high OPS of .789 while recording 31 home runs. He hasn't hit a home run yet in 2026, but he and the Tigers will take on Mike Soroka of the Diamondbacks, who allowed 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched last season.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I'm going to back the Tigers as slight underdogs tonight. Let's not completely count out Verlander, who quietly had a very solid 3.85 ERA in 29 starts last season. The Giants didn't do much to help him out offensively, but he has some juice left in the tank in 2026.

Meanwhile, Soroka has struggled as a starter the past few years. He has been effective out of the bullpen at times, but I can't trust him as a starter until he proves he can do it. He had a 4.87 ERA across 16 starts for the Nationals last season before he was traded to the Cubs, where he was primarily used as a reliever.

I'll back the Tigers in this spot tonight.

Pick: Tigers -105 via BetMGM

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