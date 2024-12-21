Fastball

Paul Goldschmidt Could Return to Arizona Diamondbacks in Free Agency, Per Report

After Christian Walker signed with the Houston Astros on Friday, the door is now open for the potential Future Hall of Famer to go back to where he started his career.

Brady Farkas

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) singles during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sept 4.
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) singles during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sept 4. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Friday, now-former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker signed with the Houston Astros. It was a three-year deal worth $60 million.

His absence from the middle of the D'Backs lineup now opens the door for another former D'Backs first baseman to potentially return: Paul Goldschmidt.

From Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

The D-backs are another possible destination for Goldschmidt now that Walker has agreed to a deal with the Astros for a reported $60 million over three years, a source said. Goldschmidt starred with Arizona from 2011-18 before being traded to the Cardinals.

Goldschmidt has been connected to the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners this offseason, but this is really the first serious connection we've heard of him to Arizona.

A lifetime, .289 hitter, Goldschmidt has spent 14 years in the big leagues with the Diamondbacks and Cardinals. He is a seven-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glover. He won the MVP Award in the National League in 2022. He is a four-time Gold Glover and a five-time Silver Slugger as well.

The Delaware native is coming off a year in which he hit .245 with 22 homers and 65 RBI. He posted a .302 on-base percentage. He's clearly a declining player, but he is also still productive - especially at the right price.

He's 37-years-old and will play part of next year at the age of 38.

The Diamondbacks are coming off a season in which they finished third in the National League West. They advanced to the World Series in 2023.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News