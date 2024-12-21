Paul Goldschmidt Could Return to Arizona Diamondbacks in Free Agency, Per Report
On Friday, now-former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker signed with the Houston Astros. It was a three-year deal worth $60 million.
His absence from the middle of the D'Backs lineup now opens the door for another former D'Backs first baseman to potentially return: Paul Goldschmidt.
From Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:
The D-backs are another possible destination for Goldschmidt now that Walker has agreed to a deal with the Astros for a reported $60 million over three years, a source said. Goldschmidt starred with Arizona from 2011-18 before being traded to the Cardinals.
Goldschmidt has been connected to the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners this offseason, but this is really the first serious connection we've heard of him to Arizona.
A lifetime, .289 hitter, Goldschmidt has spent 14 years in the big leagues with the Diamondbacks and Cardinals. He is a seven-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glover. He won the MVP Award in the National League in 2022. He is a four-time Gold Glover and a five-time Silver Slugger as well.
The Delaware native is coming off a year in which he hit .245 with 22 homers and 65 RBI. He posted a .302 on-base percentage. He's clearly a declining player, but he is also still productive - especially at the right price.
He's 37-years-old and will play part of next year at the age of 38.
The Diamondbacks are coming off a season in which they finished third in the National League West. They advanced to the World Series in 2023.
