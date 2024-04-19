Paul Skenes Dominates the Minors Again, Doing Best to Force Major League Call-Up
Baseball's top pitching prospect, Paul Skenes, dominated at the minor league level again on Thursday for Triple-A Indianapolis.
The former No. 1 overall pick in the draft is doing his best to force a promotion to the majors, even though the Pittsburgh Pirates say they don't want to rush his development.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on his Thursday start:
PAUL SKENES
3 1/3 IP
1 H
8 K — including at 102.1 mph, 101.3 mph, 100.3 mph, 100.1 mph & 100.1 mph
65 pitches, 34 at 100.0+ mph
100.5 mph avg 4sm velo
Thus far, Skenes is sporting a 0.00 ERA through four starts this year. In 12.2 innings, he's punched out a whopping 27 batters and has just a 0.71 WHIP.
As far as potentially calling him up to Pittsburgh goes, there's a few things at play:
1) The Pirates say they don't want to rush his development or skip the steps with him. That's all fine - and makes sense - but Triple-A also isn't really representing a challenge for him, so what exactly is there left for him to do there?
2) Perhaps the thing that's left to do is to expand his pitch count and prove he can go deeper into games. The Pirates are being very careful with his workload, so perhaps they will let him expand to 75-80 pitches eventually and 5-6 innings. This would give him a chance to work a full 2-3 times through a lineup, something which is valuable at the big league level.
Perhaps the Pirates have been saving his pitches and innings for a promotion later in the season? If so, that time may be coming sooner than we thought.
Skenes was taken No. 1 in the draft last year out of LSU. He won a national championship with the Tigers as well.
