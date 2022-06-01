Skip to main content
Pete Alonso Had a Historic May for the New York Mets

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso broke the franchise record for most RBI in the month of May, and he just so happens to be leading the National League in RBI while putting together an MVP-caliber season.

Pete Alonso didn't even need to play in the New York Mets' final game in May to have already set a franchise record.

The first baseman, who already has the MLB single-season home run record for rookies to his name, etched it again within the annals of Mets history before Tuesday night.

Alonso recorded his 30th RBI in May with a solo home run in New York's 13-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday, becoming the lone Mets player to have 30 RBI in any May in franchise history.

His teammate, Francisco Lindor, is having himself quite a month two, having driven in 28 RBI so far. He was also recently named NL Player of the Week.

However, for as good as Lindor has been, Alonso has been that much better, currently hitting a career-high .288 with a .314 average, 1.009 OPS, nine home runs and the aforementioned 30 RBI in the month.

Alonso's 47 RBI lead the National League and are second in all of MLB behind Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians.

On Tuesday, he's gone 1-for-2 so far at the plate with two walks as his season on-base percentage sits at .365. 

We've already mentioned his average thus far being a season-high, but his OBP would be as well, which shows that he's been patient at the plate and has waited for his time to strike.

His success has coincided with the success of the Mets in May. The team has built a 9.5 game lead in the NL East and with a win tonight, they'll have an 18-10 record in the month, improving to 34-17 overall.

A 10-0 lead against the Nats in the seventh inning on Tuesday seems comfortable enough to say New York is going to do just that.

