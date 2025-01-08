Pete Alonso Pursuit All of a Sudden Makes More Sense For Toronto Blue Jays
We heard earlier this offseason that the Toronto Blue Jays were at least interested in longtime New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.
We heard it again on Tuesday, with Bob Nightengale of USA Today putting out the following:
There currently are eight teams showing at least some interest in Alonso, including the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.
Now, previously, the Blue Jays interest in Alonso seemed a little unnecessary. After all, signing Alonso to play first base would force Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third, which is not his best defensive position. The team's resources were better suited toward finding bullpen solutions and another power-hitting outfielder.
However, now? The idea of Alonso makes more sense. Guerrero Jr. has said that he wants a new contract and we've heard that the Jays and Guerrero Jr. are at least $100 million apart in those negotiations. We also heard that if Guerrero Jr. actually hits free agency, he'd like to join the Boston Red Sox.
Thus, the situation with Guerrero Jr. and his future is tenuous, at best. Signing Alonso could at least give the organization some level of protection in the event that he actually leaves after the 2025 season. If the Blue Jays hope to remain competitive in the wake of a Guerrero Jr. departure, Alonso at least gives them some credibility and a shot at it.
The 30-year-old Alonso is one of the most popular and productive Mets players in recent memory, having hit 226 regular season home runs since entering the league in 2019. He is a Rookie of the Year (2019), a four-time All-Star and a two-time Home Run Derby champion as well.
Alonso is coming off a year in which he hit .240 with a .329 on-base percentage. He hit 34 homers and drove in 88 runs as the Mets advanced all the way to the NLCS. The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East.
