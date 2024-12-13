Phillies Reportedly Offered Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm For Astros' Kyle Tucker
After sitting out the Juan Soto sweepstakes, the Philadelphia Phillies are making a play for another superstar outfielder.
The Houston Astros are apparently willing to move Kyle Tucker this winter, a year ahead of his impending free agency. The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs were among the first teams to get linked to the three-time All-Star, and those rumors have yet to die down.
MLB Network Radio's Jim Bowden went on "The Leadoff Spot" on Friday morning, though, and he revealed that the Phillies had offered up outfielder Nick Castellanos and third baseman Alec Bohm in exchange for Tucker.
"Dave Dombrowski made that offer, he offered Castellanos and Bohm for Tucker – two for one – and was turned down," Bowden said. "(The Astros) don't view (Bohm) there as a third baseman. And Castellanos is a guy that chases out of the zone, he's older, he's inconsistent, gets some big hits. So you gotta ask yourself, would you do Bohm and Castellanos for a year of Tucker?"
The Astros could potentially get AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil from the Yankees, or All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes and top prospect Cam Smith from the Cubs.
Bohm was named an All-Star for the first time in 2024, batting .280 with 15 home runs, 97 RBI, a .779 OPS and a 3.0 WAR on the season. The 28-year-old has two seasons left under team control.
As for Castellanos, he is owed $40 million over the next two seasons. He finished 2024 batting .254 with 23 home runs, 86 RBI, a .742 OPS and a 0.8 WAR, appearing in all 162 games. The 32-year-old veteran was named an All-Star in both 2021 and 2023.
Tucker could slot right into Castellanos’ spot in the Phillies’ outfield, while moving off of Bohm would give Philadelphia a chance to pursue free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.
In just 78 games this past season, Tucker hit .289 with 23 home runs, 49 RBI, 11 stolen bases, a .993 OPS and a 4.7 WAR. He has hit .280 with an .888 OPS over the last four years, averaging 35 home runs, 111 RBI, 25 stolen bases and a 6.5 WAR in that span.
Tucker, who also has a Silver Slugger, a Gold Glove and a World Series ring on his shelf, is set to turn 28 years old in January.
