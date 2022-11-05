Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros Announce Starting Lineups for Game 6 of World Series

Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game six of the World Series Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros will be without Yuli Gurriel for the remainder of the World Series. Framber Valdez and Zack Wheeler will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies released their starting lineups Saturday afternoon for game six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET Saturday night.

The Astros will be without first baseman Yuli Gurriel for the remainder of the series, as he was taken off the Astros' postseason lineup Saturday after sustaining a knee injury from a collision with Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins in Thursday night's game. Gurriel will be replaced with catcher Korey Lee.

The Astros took a 3-2 series lead Thursday night with their 3-2 win over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The Astros will give the ball to starting pitcher Framber Valdez Saturday night. The Phillies will pitch Zack Wheeler, who last pitched last Saturday.

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

8) CF Matt Vierling .246/.297/.648

9) SS Edmundo Sosa .227/.275/.644

SP Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA)

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) DH Christian Vazquez .274/.315/.714

7) 1B Trey Mancini .239/.319/.710

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

SP Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82 ERA)

