Kyle Schwarber Moves Up All-Time List on Wednesday as Phillies Down Rockies
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon, 7-6, at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies raced out to a 4-1 lead after one inning in the win, which moved them to 11-8 on the year. Colorado fell to 4-15 with the latest defeat.
Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-5 in the win with two runs scored and three RBI. He hit two home runs on the day, which gives him five on the year.
He also continued to move up an impressive all-time list in baseball history after his latest homers out of the leadoff spot:
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most career multi-HR games out of leadoff spot:
Mookie Betts: 26
George Springer: 20
Alfonso Soriano: 19
Kyle Schwarber: 16
Brady Anderson: 14
Schwarber is not your prototypical leadoff hitter, but with his power, he certainly has a chance to ambush a pitcher right from the start, and it's something he's gotten pretty good at in Philadelphia.
The 31-year-old hit 47 homers in 2023 and 46 in 2022 for the Phillies and has five seasons of 30 home runs or better in his career, which began in 2015.
Lifetime, Schwarber is a .227 hitter with 251 homers. He won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs during the 2016 season and helped the Phillies win the National League pennant in 2022. They got to the NLCS again in 2023 and are looking to finish the deal here in 2024.
The Phillies are off on Thursday but will start a series on Friday night with the hapless (3-15) Chicago White Sox. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. ET.
