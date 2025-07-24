Kyle Schwarber Now Stands Behind Only Two Franchise Legends in Philadelphia Phillies History
The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a difficult 9-8 loss in extra-innings on Wednesday night, falling to the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies fell to second place in the National League East (58-44) with the loss, while the Red Sox climbed back to 55-49 and in a tie for the second wild card spot in the American League.
Despite the loss, Bryce Harper hit his 350th career home run, and All-Star Game MVP Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, making some history of his own.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Kyle Schwarber's 34 HR are the 3rd-most through 102 games in Phillies franchise history, behind only Ryan Howard in 2006 and Mike Schmidt in 1979 -- both had 36.
Arguably the most beloved player in Phillies history, Schmidt spent 18 years with the club, hitting 548 home runs and bringing in 1,595 runs. He led the major leagues in home runs in five different seasons, was a 12-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glover and a three-time MVP. He also won six Silver Slugger Awards and the 1980 World Series, where he was also the MVP.
Howard was a three-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year, a Silver Slugger, a 2008 World Series champion and an MVP winner.
Schwarber, who has previously starred for the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Red Sox, is now hitting .250 with 34 home runs and 78 RBIs. He also has nine stolen bases.
The Phillies are off on Thursday.
