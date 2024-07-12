Philadelphia Phillies Release Former All-Star Utility Man Whit Merrifield
The Philadelphia Phillies have released utility man Whit Merrifield, the team announced Friday afternoon.
Merrifield, who signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Phillies in February, was batting .199 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 11 stolen bases, a .572 OPS and a 0.4 WAR through 53 games this season. The 35-year-old's batting average hadn't been above the Mendoza Line since May 12.
To round out their 26-man roster in Merrifield's absence, the Phillies recalled infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Merrifield rose to stardom with the Kansas City Royals, debuting in 2016. He went on to lead the AL in games played, at-bats and stolen bases three times while in Kansas City. He also lead the AL in hits twice, doubles once and triples once during that stretch of his career.
After earning scattered MVP votes in 2018, Merrifield made his first All-Star Game in 2019. He earned another spot in 2021, then got traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022.
Merrifield made another All-Star Game in 2023, racking up 11 home runs, 67 RBI and 26 stolen bases. His final batting average and OPS of .272 and .700 were dragged down by a rough finish to 2023, considering he was hitting .304 with a .781 OPS through Aug. 15.
Over the course of his career, Merrifield has recorded 1,215 hits, 93 home runs, 481 RBI, 212 stolen bases and an 18.3 WAR. The righty is a .281 career hitter with a .743 OPS.
Merrifield will now re-enter free agency, looking for a new place to call home. Philadelphia, meanwhile, owns the best record in baseball despite Merrifield's struggles.
It remains to be seen what Merrifield's market is, considering his lackluster offensive numbers through the first half of this season, but he is still just 12 months removed from an All-Star appearance. There also aren't many veterans on the open market who can play solid defense at second base and both corner outfield spots, adding more potential value to Merrifield's resume.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.