Philadelphia Phillies Release Playoff Roster for NLCS vs. San Diego Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies released their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series Tuesday, for their NLCS series against the San Diego Padres beginning Tuesday night. After being without him for the National League Division Series, the Phillies will have right-handed relief pitcher David Robertson available on the active roster for the NLCS.
The only difference between the Phillies' NLCS roster from their NLDS roster is that instead of Nick Nelson, the Phillies will have right-handed relief pitcher David Robertson, who they acquired at the MLB trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs for pitching prospect Ben Brown.

The Phillies will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers on their NLDS roster.

Catchers (2)

J.T. Realmuto

Garrett Stubbs

Infielders (5)

Alec Bohm

Rhys Hoskins

Jean Segura

Edmundo Sosa

Bryson Stott

Outfielders (6)

Nick Castellanos

Bryce Harper

Brandon Marsh

Kyle Schwarber

Matt Vierling

Dalton Guthrie

Right-Handed Pitchers (9)

Andrew Bellatti

Connor Brogdon

Seranthony Dominguez

Zach Eflin

Kyle Gibson

Aaron Nola

David Robertson

Noah Syndergaard

Zack Wheeler

Left-Handed Pitchers (4)

Jose Alvarado

Bailey Falter

Brad Hand

Ranger Suarez

The Phillies are playing in their first NLCS since 2010, when they fell to the San Francisco Giants, who would go on to win the World Series.

The first two games of the series will be played in San Diego Tuesday and Wednesday night. Both teams will have Thursday off as a travel day, before playing game three, game four and game five (if necessary) in Philadelphia Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If a game six and game seven are necessary, those games will be played in San Diego Monday and Tuesday.

The Phillies open the NLCS Tuesday night at 8:03 p.m. ET against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.

