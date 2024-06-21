Bryce Harper Goes Viral For Rocking Tennessee Jersey Ahead of CWS Finals
Philadelphia Phillies' first baseman Bryce Harper was all the rage on social media on Friday, as he was wearing a fresh University of Tennessee baseball jersey.
The Volunteers, the No. 1 team in the country, are heading into the College World Series final this weekend against Texas A&M and they clearly have Harper's support.
Per @TalkinBaseball_
Bryce Harper supporting Tennessee as they get ready to compete in the College World Series Finals
Harper grew up in Las Vegas and played one year of college baseball at the College of Southern Nevada before being drafted No. 1 overall by the Washington Nationals, so he has no immediate connection to Tennessee.
But KNOX News had a little more information on the tie-in on Friday:
Harper and his family moved to the Knoxville area last winter, according to USA TODAY, and in that time, he has struck up a relationship with Tennessee baseball. In January, Vols coach Tony Vitello posted a picture of he and Harper riding horses together.
So there you have it. That's why Harper will be rooting for Tennessee in the College World Series finals and his support can only help further program exposure and recruiting efforts.
Game 1 of the championship series will be played on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET) with Game 2 coming at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday.
An "if necessary" Game 3 would be played on Monday night and all games are played in Omaha, Neb.
As for Harper and the Phillies, they are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend at home.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.