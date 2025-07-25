Philadelphia Phillies Star on Historic Roll Not Seen in Last 125 Seasons
Heading into Friday night's showdown with the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is on a historic roll unlike anything we've seen in the last 125 seasons.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Bryce Harper has 14 extra-base hits in his last 10 games
That’s the most extra-base hits by a Phillies player in a 10-game span in at least the last 125 seasons
One of the best players of his generation, Harper is hitting .271 this season with 14 home runs, 42 RBIs and nine stolen bases. He's got a .378 on-base percentage and a 140 OPS+. At 32 years old, Harper is a 14-year veteran of the Washington Nationals and Phillies.
An eight-time All-Star and a two-time MVP, he's also a four-time Silver Slugger, a Rookie of the Year winner, and a Home Run Derby champion. He was also named as the National League Championship Series MVP in 2022 as the Phillies advanced to the World Series.
He led the National League in doubles in 2015 and runs scored the same year. He also led the majors in walks in 2018 and 2020. He has two seasons of leading the league in slugging and two leading in OPS.
The Phillies will take on the Yankees on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET in a marquee matchup in the Bronx. The Yankees enter play at 1.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the first wild card spot in the American League.
They just acquired infielder Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies in a pre-deadline deal.
