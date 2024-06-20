Philadelphia Phillies Will Wear Special Patch For Cole Hamels' Ceremony on Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to honor the career of former left-hander Cole Hamels on Friday night in a ceremony at Citizens Bank Park. It's an official retirement ceremony for the former All-Star.
Per Tim Kelly, who covers the Phillies, the team will be wearing a special uniform patch for the occasion:
This is the jersey patch the Phillies will wear Friday on Cole Hamels Retirement Night.
Kelly also confirmed that the team will be wearing the City Connect uniforms still for the game.
According to the team, the festivities begin at 6:25 p.m. ET before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The on-field festivities will begin at 6:25 p.m., as the Phillies and special guests honor Hamels, who will officially retire as a Phillie. Hamels, who played for the club from 2006-2015, is one of the team’s homegrown core players who defined one of the most successful eras in franchise history. He is also the last active player from the 2008 World Series championship team to retire from Major League Baseball.
Hamels made the All-Star team three times in Philadelphia and helped them win that 2008 World Series. He 114-90 with the Phillies in his career and had six seasons of double-digit wins with the organization.
After Philadelphia, he spent parts of four seasons with the Texas Rangers, two seasons with the Chicago Cubs and one game with the Atlanta Braves (2020).
He attempted a comeback with the San Diego Padres but was unable to make it back to the big leagues.
