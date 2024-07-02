Philadelphia Radio Legend Banned From Citizens Bank Park For Rest of Season
According to information released on Tuesday, longtime Philadelphia-area sports radio legend Howard Eskin has been banned from Citizens Bank Park for the rest of the season.
The following comes from the Philadelphia Inquirer:
Howard Eskin, the longtime Philadelphia broadcaster, has been barred from Citizens Bank Park for the remainder of the Phillies season after an investigation found he made an unwanted advance toward a female Aramark employee in May.
According to sources, an Aramark employee accused the 73-year-old Eskin of giving her an unwanted kiss at the ballpark, which resulted in an investigation. A spokesperson for Audacy, the parent company of WIP-FM and Eskin’s employer, confirmed the “unwelcome kiss” in a statement, adding the company takes these matters very seriously.
Eskin was reportedly sitting the exclusive area behind home plate when the incident happen. The story also says that Audacy is the one who initiated the idea of the ban.
The following on Eskin comes from his own website:
Howard Eskin is SportsRadio 94 WIP’s original sports talker. Not only did he launch the station’s very first sports talk show on 610 WIP in 1986, but when the station switched its dial position to 94.1FM in 2011, his was the first show on the air. He has broadcast nearly 7,000 shows on WIP, more than any other sports talker n the country.
The Phillies are currently on the road to take on the Chicago Cubs and won't be home again until next Tuesday, July 9. They will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a much-anticipated series beginning that day.
