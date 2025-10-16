Phillies’ Potential Kyle Schwarber Back-Up Plan Predicted To Land $210 Million Deal
Kyle Schwarber just wrapped up the four-year, $79 million deal he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2022 season. It’s safe to say that the investment in the slugger was a resounding success.
Schwarber never hit fewer than 38 home runs in a season for Philly. This included three different 40-homer efforts, all capped off by a 56-homer, 132-RBI campaign in 2025. He picked the perfect time to have a career year now that he’s set to hit the open market this winter.
The Phillies have made it clear that they’d like to retain the slugger. “There’s nothing Kyle does that surprises us, no matter how great he is,” Middleton said to Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic in July. “You expect that from Kyle. And he’s a great person in the dugout. He’s a great person in the clubhouse. We love him. We want to keep him. We don’t need any motivation whatsoever.”
Following Philadelphia’s disappointing NLDS exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Schwarber also expressed his desire to remain with the organization.
But sometimes, it doesn’t matter how good a relationship is once a player hits free agency. Anything can happen once other teams can begin negotiating.
Could The Phillies Turn To Pete Alonso If Schwarber Signs Elsewhere?
Even though the Phillies appear set on re-signing Schwarber, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski needs to have a back-up plan (or two) ready – just in case. Could one of those include New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso?
It may seem like an imperfect fit at first, but Philly could certainly make it work, especially if they’re reeling from Schwarber not returning to the club.
"If for some reason he [Schwarber] departs, then a quick pivot to signing Pete Alonso would make sense." The Athletic’s Jim Bowden wrote on October 15. "Alonso (31 next season) is younger than Schwarber and played in all 162 games for the second straight season."
Bringing in Alonso would help soften the blow of possibly losing the power Schwarber has provided for the last four seasons. Alonso has registered six different 30-homer seasons since his 2019 MLB debut. He’s also fresh off a year in which he slashed .272/.347/.524 with 38 homers, 41 doubles, 126 RBI, and 87 runs scored in 709 plate appearances.
The Phillies could hypothetically make room for Alonso by shifting Bryce Harper back to the outfield, something he’s already shown a willingness to do. But if this were to happen, how much of an investment might it take to land Alonso?
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter is predicting the right-handed slugger to land a seven-year, $210 million contract this winter. That feels like a lot, but it’s also not far off from Spotrac’s market value estimation of six years and $176 million.
