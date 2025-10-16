Mariners Skipper Explains Curious Bryan Woo Decision In Loss To Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners are built on starting pitching, yet their lone All-Star in the rotation has yet to be healthy enough to pitch during their playoff run.
Bryan Woo played an instrumental role in the Mariners securing a playoff spot, but due to a pectoral injury, he has been unavailable since mid-September. But he's on the roster for the American League Championship Series, though he hasn't pitched in the first three games against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Woo did make a trip out to the bullpen between the top and bottom of the third inning on Wednesday night, however, signaling that he might be primed to enter the game. But as the blowout loss to Toronto developed (13-4 was the final score), the 25-year-old spent the rest of the game as a spectator.
Dan Wilson on Woo's trip to bullpen
Though it's clear the Mariners are fiddling with the idea of using Woo out of the bullpen, it wouldn't have made a ton of sense to burn him in a blowout loss. But was putting him in the game ever on the table?
At least publicly, skipper Dan Wilson is maintaining that it wasn't.
“A good chance for him tonight to just get out there and get acclimated in case that's a place where he comes out of later in the series,” Wilson said, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “So a chance to just get comfortable out there and see what it's like. So that's really what it was about tonight for Bryan.”
Kramer also reported that whenever Woo does pitch, he'll have limited time to make an impact, considering where he is in his throwing progression.
"If and when Woo is deployed, it will be on an abbreviated pitch count, after throwing roughly 25 pitches in a live batting practice on Monday," Kramer added. "He hasn’t pitched in a game since exiting a Sept. 19 start in Houston with pectoral inflammation, and he’s never pitched in relief in the Majors."
Sometime soon, Woo will get his chance to impact the series. But how starter Luis Castillo pitches on Thursday could determine whether that chance comes sooner rather than later.
More MLB: Dan Wilson Admits ALCS Momentum Has Changed After Blue Jays' Blowout