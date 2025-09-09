Phillies Slugger May Shake Up AL East With Free Agency Decision
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Kyle Schwarber should have been signed to a massive contract extension last offseason, but the Phillies didn't opt to do so. Now, with Schwarber putting together an MVP-caliber season, his price tag on the open market is much higher than it's ever been.
The slugger has the chance to leave the Phillies for a massive deal with a different contender in free agency. If he lands with the right fit, he could completely alter a pennant race with his slugging presence.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently predicted that Schwarber would land with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. In the same prediction, Reuter has the Red Sox losing out on Alex Bregman, too.
"The Red Sox still owe Masataka Yoshida $37.2 million over the final two years of his contract, but his DH-only profile and lack of production during an injury-plagued 2025 campaign could lead to a buy-low trade or his outright release," Reuter wrote. "Re-allocating Alex Bregman's money when he inevitably opts out to sign Kyle Schwarber would bolster the offense while keeping a path open for the young infielders."
Adding Schwarber to the Red Sox's lineup would completely flip the American League East on its head.
Kyle Schwarber to the Red Sox would change the course of the AL East
Losing Bregman would be crushing for the Red Sox, but adding Schwarber would help make up for it.
A move like this would force the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees to make moves, too. Toronto needs to improve its pitching staff, especially if Schwarber is heading to the AL East. The Yankees need to worry about re-signing Cody Bellinger, but they'd need to be active beyond that with Schwarber potentially heading to Boston.
Adding a slugger like this would make the Red Sox a bigger threat than before. Schwarber has the potential to run into 50-plus home runs in any given year. Adding him to Boston behind hitters like Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer would be hard to face as a pitcher.
If there's a world where the Red Sox can land Schwarber and retain Bregman in the same swoop, they would be the favorites in the AL. This could even make them the favorites to win the World Series. It would flip baseball on its head, and it's a real possibility in the coming months.
More MLB: Latest Dodgers-Kyle Tucker Prediction Would Flip NL On Its Head