Pirates' Paul Skenes Made History With Dominant Start vs. Rockies

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been a pleasant surprise this season. After going 71-91 and missing the postseason in 2025, the team is off to a 23-19 start and sits just four games back of first place in the crowded National League Central.

Paul Skenes drew the start for the Pirates on Tuesday night and helped lead them to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. He pitched eight scoreless innings and allowed just two hits while striking out 10 batters.

In fact, he made some history in the process as he led the Pirates to a win with his dominant performance.

Skenes makes history

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes reacts after the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Skenes is the first Pirates pitcher in the Expansion Era (1961) to strike out the side in order three times in a game. The only MLB pitcher to do it four times in a game was the Cubs’ Kerry Wood on May 6, 1998, against the Astros in a 20-strikeout performance," John Perrotto of MLB.com wrote.

"Also according to Elias, Skenes became one of four MLB pitchers in the Modern Era (since 1900) to pitch eight scoreless innings while allowing two or fewer hits and zero walks in consecutive starts, joining Cy Young (Red Sox, 1905), Billy Pierce (White Sox, 1958) and Mat Latos (Padres, 2010)."

The reigning National League Cy Young award winner earned his sixth win with his dominant outing against the Rockies. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 1.98 ERA in nine starts this season.

For the first time, Skenes actually has a solid team built around himself and the rest of the Pirates' pitching staff. The right-hander struggled with run support last season, but now has an offense behind him.

The Pirates playing solid baseball is also a step forward. Skenes has not been part of a contending team before, but all of that is changing thanks to the Pirates' strong start to the season, and if the Pirates can keep this up, perhaps Skenes will find himself pitching in October.

But for now, he has made some very impressive history and is continuing to establish himself as arguably the best starting pitcher in Major League Baseball. If the Pirates are going to contend, they are going to need more starts like this from Skenes, who continues to make history as one of the league's top pitchers.

It will be interesting to see if he can keep this up.