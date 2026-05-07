2 Teams Who May Be Falling Apart After Strong Starts

In Major League Baseball, a lot can change very quickly. One moment, a team could be in very good shape, only to lose ground the next moment, or vice versa. It's a 162-game season, and over the course of the long schedule, a lot of things can change.

Some teams started off the 2026 season hot, only to fall back down to earth to start the month of May. Time will tell if these teams can turn things around and get back to where they were earlier this season. Here are two ballclubs that may be falling apart after hot starts to the season.

Cincinnati Reds

May 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) talks with MLB home plate umpire Alan Porter (64) during a break in play in the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Last month, the Cincinnati Reds were hot and even had the lead in the National League Central. However, Terry Francona's club has fallen on hard times. After being neck and neck with the Chicago Cubs, the Reds have lost six games in a row and fallen to last place in the division.

The Reds still have a winning record and are still within striking distance. However, things look a lot different for them in May, and it remains to be seen if they can turn things around and fight their way back to the top of the division. For now though, things aren't looking great, and being without Hunter Greene certainly doesn't help matters.

The Reds have posted a 4.48 team ERA in Greene's absence, so that will be something to keep an eye on as the NL Central race takes shape. They also have scored the fourth fewest runs in the National League.

Cincinnati did make the postseason as a wild card team last year, so it's too early to count them out, but they are not playing good baseball.

Pittsburgh Pirates

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin reacts after hitting a single in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Pirates are another team that was off to a strong start that seem to have fallen back down to earth a little bit. Konnor Griffin made his major league debut, and the vibes seemed to be pretty good in Pittsburgh. But now things are different.

Fortunately for the Pirates, the NL Central is a tough division and they are still right in the thick of things. But if they can't turn things around, they could ultimately end up falling back into the cellar, where they were in 2025.

The Pirates do look stronger this year than they did in 2025, and if they are going to turn things around, their starting rotation will be the key to that.